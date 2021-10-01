Delay in paddy procurement triggers row in Punjab, Haryana

The Centre's decision to delay the procurement of paddy in Haryana and Punjab citing late September rains triggered a political row, with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to re-consider the move.

Farmers' organisations protesting against the farm laws threatened to launch fresh protests at the procurement centres if the central agencies failed to start purchase of paddy immediately instead of October 11 as announced by the government.

While Congress slammed the government move as “anti-farmer”, Channi raised the issue during his meeting with Modi and also demanded repeal of the three farm laws.

The Centre rejected the demand for early procurement of paddy in Punjab and Haryana, citing the high moisture content in the grains due to late September rains in the two states.

The Food and Public Distribution ministry said high moisture content could leave the rice grain vulnerable to shriveling, blackening, discolouration and prone to infestation.

“This may lead to rejection at procurement centres and would lead to distress sale of paddy and consequent loss to the farmers,” the centre said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said farmers will lay siege to the houses of leaders of the BJP and its ally JJP if the government did not start procurement of paddy from Saturday.

The Punjab Chief Minister, during his meeting with the Prime Minister also called for early resolution of the farmers' agitation.

The prime minister has said he also wanted it to end and was working towards it, the chief minister said.

“I have urged the prime minister to end this agitation over the three farm laws. He listened to me intently and said he also wants a solution to this problem and is working in this direction,” Channi told reporters after the meeting.

