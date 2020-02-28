Delhi Arvind Kejriwal govt gives sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in sedition case

Almost a year after police approached for sanction, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi on Friday gave its go-ahead to prosecute former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in connection with a sedition case.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Kumar and former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya January 2019 accusing them of raising 'azadi' slogans during a protest in JNU.

A local court had then asked police to first seek sanction from the Delhi government as per procedure to prosecute Kumar and others in the case in which he was accused of leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in on February 9, 2016. However, AAP has not given prosecution sanction till now and had faced questions from rival BJP over the issue.

Officials said the Home Department of the Delhi government has given its sanction to prosecute Kumar.

During the recent Assembly election campaign, BJP President J P Nadda had raised the issue of Kejriwal government not giving prosecution sanction.

Nadda had tweeted, "Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' in Jawaharlal Nehru University. They were threatening to violate India’s sovereignty. Law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in January 2019 were ready to file chargesheet."

"They sought Kejriwal’s permission to prosecute this 'tukde-tukde' gang but one year later, till yesterday (Sunday), no permission was granted. Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India? Is it because acting against these anti-nationals will hurt his vote bank?" he had said.