Delhi asks Beijing to draw lesson as US, others foil China's 3rd J&K bid at UN

As yet another attempt by China to bring the issue of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) back on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) fell flat, India on Thursday advised the communist country to “reflect” and “draw the proper lesson”.

Even as China made its third attempt on behalf of its “iron brother” Pakistan to bring the issue of J&K back on the Horse Shoe Table and embarrass India, four other permanent members of the Security Council – United States, United Kingdom, France and Russia – stonewalled the move during an informal closed-door consultation at the headquarters of the international organization in New York late on Wednesday. The meeting concluded without any outcome.

China wanted the UNSC to discuss New Delhi's August 5 moves on J&K as well as the purported deployment of additional Indian Army troops along India's disputed borders with China and Pakistan.

The US, UK, Russia and France argued that the UNSC was not the right forum to discuss the issue of J&K and it should be discussed bilaterally between India and Pakistan.

Germany and several others among the 10 non-permanent members of the Security Council also took up the cudgel for India and helped block China's move to support Pakistan's bid to internationalize the issue of J&K.

“Today @UN...our flag is flying high. Those that launched a “False Flag” effort got a stinging response from our many friends...” Syed Akbaruddin, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, posted on Twitter shortly after the informal closed-door meeting of the Security Council ended without recording any discussion on the issue of J&K. He also tweeted a picture of India's tricolour flying along with the national flags of other member-nations of the UN in front of the international organization's headquarters in New York.

“It (the move to bring the issue of J&K back on the agenda of the UNSC) once again highlighted that Pakistan’s desperate measures to peddle baseless allegations (against India) and presenting an alarming scenario (about the situation in J&K) lacked any credibility,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in New Delhi.

“We sincerely hope that the message has gone across loud and clear to Pakistan that if at all there is any matter between India and Pakistan that needs to be discussed, it should be discussed bilaterally,” added Kumar. “Pakistan can avoid this global embarrassment time and again by putting thier energy in something constructive.”

New Delhi also sent out a strong message to Beijing.

“China should seriously reflect on this global consensus (against bringing back the issue of J&K on the agenda of the UNSC), draw the proper lessons and refrain from taking such action in future,” said the MEA spokesperson.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government in New Delhi on August 5 last moved to strip J&K off its “Special Status” and reorganize the state into two Union Territories, China had got the Security Council accept a request by Pakistan to discuss the issue in a closed-door consultation. The Security Council had on August 16 held the consultation as Pakistan's “iron brother” China asked for it. New Delhi's hectic diplomatic campaign had succeeded and the consultation had not led to the UNSC releasing a public statement on the situation in Kashmir or discussing it in a formal open session which would have marked the return of the issue on the Horse-Shoe table after 48 years.

China made its second attempt to bring back the issue of J&K on the agenda of the Security Council last month, but it was foiled by the US and other permanent members of the organization. The communist country followed it up with a third attempt this week, but New Delhi succeeded to block it again with the help of its “friends”.

Pakistan has been running a diplomatic campaign against India's recent moves on J&K.

China too has been opposing Modi Government's decisions on J&K – not only to stand by its “iron brother” Pakistan, but also because it was concerned over implication of the move on its protracted boundary dispute with India.