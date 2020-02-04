Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Key issues that might hinder BJP's dream to win the capital

Bharatiya Janata Party is going to face its biggest competition -- Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party -- in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Although the ruling party, BJP, currently has a stronghold across the nation in terms of its political dominance, the scenario is completely different in Delhi.

Delhi is set to vote on February 8 for 70 assembly seats, the result of which will be announced on February 11.

While fighting against AAP in Delhi elections itself is a big challenge, Narendra Modi-led BJP is likely to face many other issues that might prove to be a hurdle in the party’s dream to win the capital. Below are the key issues that are probably giving sleepless nights to the saffron party:

Also read: Aam Aadmi Party not so 'Aam Aadmi' as 51 out of 70 candidates are crorepatis

Citizenship (Amendment) Act: CAA is going to be the biggest issue for BJP this election. The controversial law has been a reason for the turmoil in the nation for the last few months. Massive protests are being carried out across various parts of the country on an almost daily basis, demanding reversal of the said Act. Although there have been a few pro-CAA protests, the number of agitations against the law is much higher. This law has largely given BJP an anti-Muslim image, for right or wrong reasons, that has a big possibility of hampering its vote share in the minority community. CAA grants citizenship to all the Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian illegal immigrants who entered India before 2014 from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution. However, it excludes Muslim illegal immigrants from the facility.

Also read: Will Aam Aadmi Party's second chances bear fruit?

Student protests: Scores of students in educational institutions, including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia University, have been staging massive protests, some of which turned violent, against the implementation of CAA. These protests and anti-BJP sentiment among students are likely to have an impact on voting.

Firing at protest sites: Multiple incidents of firing by unknown people took place in the educational institutions of Delhi, where anti-CAA protests are being carried out. Two such incidents happened in Jamia Millia Islamia University, and one occurred at Shaheen Bagh. No casualty occurred in those firing, but it certainly created a panic situation, causing more resentment towards the ruling party.

Alleged police atrocity: There have been several allegations of police brutality on anti-CAA protestors that again apparently created a bad picture of BJP. Delhi police come under the control of the central government.

Lack of popular CM face: While AAP has its most potent CM candidate - Arvind Kejriwal in the race - BJP has still not announced its CM candidate. Although leaders like Manoj Tiwari and Harsh Vardhan are being speculated to become BJP’s face for Delhi polls, an official announcement is yet to come. It appears that the party is struggling to find a popular enough name to stand against the current Delhi CM.