Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns after MCD polls loss

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta quits after MCD polls loss

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 11 2022, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 13:29 ist
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta (C). Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on Sunday, on the back of the saffron party's defeat to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently-concluded MCD polls.

It is understood that Gupta sent in his resignation, which was subsequently accepted by the top brass of the BJP.

According to ANI, Virendra Sachdeva, who was the Delhi BJP Vice President, has been appointed as the party's working president till further arrangements can be made.

More to follow... 

Adesh Gupta
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Delhi
MCD
MCD polls
India News
Indian Politics

