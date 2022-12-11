Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns after MCD polls loss

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on Sunday, on the back of the saffron party's defeat to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently-concluded MCD polls.

It is understood that Gupta sent in his resignation, which was subsequently accepted by the top brass of the BJP.

The top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party has accepted the resignation of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta from the post (file photo) pic.twitter.com/lkNybnprOu — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

According to ANI, Virendra Sachdeva, who was the Delhi BJP Vice President, has been appointed as the party's working president till further arrangements can be made.

