Delhi BJP executive panel meet: Party targets AAP govt; praises works by Centre

  • Jan 28 2023, 16:07 ist
On the second day of the Delhi BJP executive committee's meeting, the party targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over multiple issues and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the installation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the India Gate and other Centre-led projects.

At a press conference held here on Saturday, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bhiduri alleged that the AAP dispensation was indulging in "corruption" in different departments such as excise and electricity as well as projects such as building classrooms.

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the Delhi government.

"Today is the second and last day of the executive committee meeting. During today's discussion, we tried to unmask the corrupt face of the Delhi government. Discussions were held on various 'scams'," Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva tweeted in Hindi.

For the past several months, the BJP has been accusing the AAP government in Delhi of indulging in corruption in the excise department .

Sachdeva said the municipal election held in December was also discussed.

"The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) poll spanned 68 (out of 70) assembly segments. We won in 26 of these seats, and the next time we can double the number," he said.

Adarsh Nagar, Shakur Basti, Palam, Najafgarh, Laxmi Nagar, Shahdara, Rohtas Nagar, Babarpur and Karawal Nagar are some of these segments, where the party won, the BJP leader said.

During the press conference, the issue of Delhi still not getting its mayor after nearly two months since the civic polls also figured.

The Delhi BJP's executive committee meet began here on Friday with a call for reaching out to the masses in the next 400 days to ensure the party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bidhuri told reporters that AAP's jailed minister Satyendar Jain is "getting salary in jail", and this matter was also raised.

Also, during the meeting, Prime Minister Modi was thanked for the installation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the India Gate, he said.

"As also, Modiji and the central government led by him were thanked for various urban infrastructure development projects, and many highways built to facilitate travelling of people. And, for the Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan scheme and for building the National War Memorial too, we also thanked him," Bidhuri said.

