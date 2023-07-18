Delhi BJP holds protest against AAP MLA over water

Delhi BJP holds protest against AAP MLA over tanker water supply

Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led the protest.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 15:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday held a protest near Delhi Gate against AAP MLA from Matia Mahal Shoeb Iqbal, alleging that a section of residents in his constituency were being deprived of tanker water supply.

No immediate reaction was available from Iqbal or the AAP over the issue.

Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led the protest. Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel, former mayor Ravinder Gupta, other party leaders and workers as well as the local residents participated in the protest.

Also Read | 'Ministers started witch-hunt, harassment of officers,' Centre justifies Delhi Ordinance in SC

The water supply in Delhi was disrupted last week due to floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna river that forced the closure of three water treatment plants. The treatment plants have now been restored.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that residents of Minto Road, Sitaram Bazar, Kucha Patiram, Lal Darwaja among others were not provided water supply from tankers, alleging that these were sent to Matia Mahal, Turkman Gate and old Daryaganj amid the crisis.

