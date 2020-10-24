Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pitches for free Covid-19 vaccine throughout India

With BJP's poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar triggering a controversy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the vaccine should be made available throughout the country for free.

Emphasising that all people are troubled by the virus, he said that it is the right of the citizens of the country that they get proper treatment. "The whole country should get a free Covid-19 vaccine. It is the right of the entire country. All the people are troubled by the coronavirus, so the vaccine should be free for the country," Kejriwal said.

Soon after BJP's poll promise, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh said that it would provide the vaccine for free in its state. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan also hinted that the state may provide the Covid-19 vaccine when it is made available.

The Opposition parties and a section of health experts had questioned the BJP's move saying politicisation of vaccination would be detrimental to the system.

The BJP had responded saying the Centre would be providing the vaccine to states at a nominal rate and the states could decide to make it available free for its residents.

The Centre's plan is to procure the doses directly and make it available for priority groups initially.