Delhi Elections 2020: BJP leaves 3 seats for JD(U), LJP after Akali Dal walks out of alliance

Even as Akali Dal walked out of the alliance, the BJP has left three seats to its Bihar allies JD(U) and LJP in the Delhi Assembly polls.

It announced its second list of ten candidates on Tuesday early morning leaving three out of 70 seats for the allies. The three seats where the allies will fight are Burari, Sangam Vihar and Seemapuri, where there are considerable Poorvanchali voters.

Akali Dal had on Monday announced that it will not fight elections in Delhi as it refused to sync its stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens with that of the BJP.

In New Delhi, the BJP is fielding Delhi Yuva Morcha chief Sunil Yadav against AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga is being fielded from Hari Nagar while Sumanlata Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Ramesh Khanna from Rajouri Garden, Manish Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Ravindra Chaudhary from Kasturba Nagar, Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli, Dharamvir Singh from Kalkaji, Dr. Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar and Sanjay Goel from Shahdara.

The polls for 70-membered Assembly will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.