Delhi elections 2020: BJP's controversial candidates

Politicians are not new to controversies. In India, most of the leaders are embroiled in one controversy or the other, with their respective parties at times trying hard to sweep them under the carpet, or if it gets out of control, show the door.

The Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is just around the corner. Candidates have been announced and battle plans have been drawn up. As Delhi is gearing up to vote on February 8, let's have a look at some of the controversial candidates fielded by the BJP, who are aiming to break the AAP stronghold in the region.

Kapil Mishra

Former AAP leader and BJP's candidate from Model Town for the upcoming Delhi elections, Kapil Mishra has been at the centre of controversy on several occasions. During his stint in AAP, he said that the Pulwama attacker Adil Ahmad Dar became a terrorist after he was hit by police, and if a slap can turn a person into terrorists, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would have become Osama bin Laden.

He then brought corruption charges against AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and defected from the party to join BJP. During the campaign for Delhi elections, he tweeted that the February 8 polls will see a battle between India and Pakistan, before adding that Pakistan has made its entry into Shaheen Bagh and "small, small Pakistans are being created in Delhi". Because of the controversial tweets, the Election Commission of India banned him from campaigning for 48 hours.

Ashish Sood

BJP leader Ashish Sood is fighting the upcoming Assembly elections from Janakpuri constituency. In 2014, he allegedly threatened a municipal corporation officer for removing illegal hoardings in the Mahipalpur area of South Delhi, according to media reports. The officer allegedly received a call from Sood while he was removing the hoardings and was abused by the latter. Sood later accepted that he did call the officer, but did not threaten the officer. He claimed that he was only trying to make the officer understand that he was removing legal hoardings.

OP Sharma

BJP leader OP Sharma is contesting from Vishwas Nagar constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. In 2015, he termed the then AAP leader Alka Lamba as "Raat ko ghomnewali" (Someone who roams in the night). It was full of suggestive connotations, and because of the sexist remark, Sharma was suspended from Delhi Assembly for three days. In 2016, he and his aides were allegedly seen thrashing a Left activist inside the Patiala House court. Sharma refused to apologise for the act, saying that it was his duty to stand up against the 'anti-nationals.'

Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi, BJP leader Vijender Gupta is going to contests the Delhi Assembly elections from Rohini constituency. In 2017, he was marshaled out of Delhi Assembly on the Speaker's order for creating ruckus after his adjournment motion on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) corruption issue was disallowed by the Speaker. In 2016, he was asked to leave the Assembly for creating 'hindrance' during Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's address on demonetisation.

Tajinder Bagga

Tajinder Singh Bagga is contesting the upcoming elections from Hari Nagar. Known as a Twitter celebrity, Bagga has dished out controversial content in the social media time and again. He attained fame in 2011 when he attacked lawyer Prashant Bhushan in his chamber in Supreme Court for the latter's remarks on Kashmir.

He first supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and in 2015, managed to earn a seat with around 150 social media influencers who were invited by the Prime Minister at his official residence. In 2017, he was made Delhi BJP spokesperson.

He commands over 652.2K followers on Twitter. After Deepika Padukone's recent JNU visit in solidarity with the protesting students, Bagga made a call to boycott the film 'Chhapaak' for supporting the 'Tukde Tukde' gang.