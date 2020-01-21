Delhi Elections 2020: RJD to fight 4, JD(U) 2, LJP 1 as Cong, BJP finalise candidates

BJP has left three seats for its allies JD(U) and LJP while Congress gave four to RJD in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, as both the parties announced candidates for the remaining seats on Tuesday morning after it announced the first list.

In their latest lists, both the parties announced their candidates to take on AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Both the parties went for low-key candidates against Kejriwal, amid speculation are rife that they would turn the electoral battle in New Delhi seat a high-voltage contest by fielding either sitting MPs or celebrity candidates.

BJP fielded its Delhi Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav while Congress fielded Romesh Sabharwal, who was associated with the NSU(I) and Youth Congress, from the prestigious seat. Hours before his name was declared, Sabharwal had tweeted that "agents of Kejriwal at my party are again cutting my ticket".

Tagging top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi among others, he also said, "I gave my whole youth to the party. My seniority, sacrifice, loyalty, hard work, sincerity has no value. 40 years I gave. I can't contest a single election. Please give me justice."

In another tweet, he said, "save my party from Kejriwal agents who are working behind to kill poor government servants' families". Soon after his candidature was announced around Monday midnight, he deleted these two tweets.

Congress also fielded former Delhi University Students Union president Rocky Tuseed, three-time MLA Amareesh Gautam and former Rajya Sabha MP Parvez Hashmi among others.

BJP, which had announced 56 candidates in its first list, announced ten more candidates on Tuesday early morning, while Congress, which had 54 candidates in its first list, announced seven and five candidates in two lists around Monday night and on Tuesday morning.

With Akali Dal announcing that it will not fight elections in Delhi as it refused to sync its stand on Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens with that of BJP, the BJP announced its second list of ten candidates on Tuesday early morning leaving three out of 70 seats for JD(U) and LJP. JD(U) will fight Burari and Sangam Vihar while LJP will fight from Seemapuri (LJP).

The saffron party's candidates in the second list include Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (Hari Nagar) while Sumanlata Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Ramesh Khanna from Rajouri Garden, Manish Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Ravindra Chaudhary from Kasturba Nagar, Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli, Dharamvir Singh from Kalkaji, Dr. Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar and Sanjay Goel from Shahdara.