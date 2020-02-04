Delhi Elections 2020: Who will be BJP's CM face to fight Arvind Kejriwal?

While Aam Aadmi Party has already presented their manifesto for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, BJP is yet to announce their CM candidate.

Although the ruling party has been aggressively carrying out their campaigns for the upcoming polls, scheduled to be held on February 8, BJP has not revealed their CM face for this election.

Even AAP Chief and current Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal challenged BJP to announce their chief minister candidate while presenting their manifesto on Tuesday.

"I ask BJP to declare CM candidate and I am ready to debate with him at any place. There should be public debate in front of all TV channels... I give them time till 1 PM tomorrow," Kejriwal said while addressing media.

Although names like Manoj Tiwari and Harsh Vardhan had popped up as possible CM candidate of BJP for Delhi election, nothing confirmed came out of those speculations.

Meanwhile, Home Minister and BJP leader, Amit Shah had some days ago made a statement that had suggested that BJP will fight the polls without any CM face, but with the popularity of Narendra Modi.

“BJP will form the next government in Delhi under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Shah had told party workers, according to Economic Times.

Nonetheless, contesting the Delhi elections without any specific CM face can work in favour of the party as the ruling party apparently does not have any leader, apart from Modi and Shah, who has the potential to give a tough fight to the AAP supremo.