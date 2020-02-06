Delhi elections 2020: Will Kumar Vishwas, Yogendra Yadav's anti-AAP stand hit Kejriwal hard?

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is confident that they would win Delhi Elections 2020 and form the government in the capital yet again, but things are not exactly the same for the party as it was in the last Assembly polls.

Two of its founder members and highly popular leaders – Kumar Vishwas and Yogendra Yadav – are no longer with AAP. Both of them had quit/removed AAP a couple of years ago, and since then they have been quite vocal in criticising the party.

While Yogendra Yadav now runs a separate political party – Swaraj India, Vishwas is no longer actively associated with politics. However, he is extremely vocal in pointing out the negative aspects of Kejriwal’s AAP. Vishwas has been tweeting a lot against the party, which is definitely going to pinch the AAP supremo hard.

A look into Vishwas’ recent Twitter timeline gives out scores of posts that directly target the Delhi Chief Minister and the party. It appears that Vishwas is almost running an anti-AAP campaign.

Although Yadav now mostly refrains from making any negative comment on AAP, he had also taken digs at the party after his ouster.

"AAP represented hope; it was a moral project. Today, it is not. Once a political party becomes like any other party and is subject to diseases other parties have, these developments will happen. The larger question is not what is happening to people like Ashutosh and me, but to crores of people who had invested hope and to what extent the hope has been fragmented,” Yadav had told India Today earlier.

Both Yadav and Vishwas were strong voices for AAP in the last Assembly polls. However, the tables have turned, and the duo stands as the same party’s rival now. Will their ouster and Vishwas’ strong campaign against AAP affect the party in Delhi elections 2020? Well, the judgement day is not too far now.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 is scheduled to be held on February 8, and the results will be announced on February 11.