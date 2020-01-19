Delhi elections: BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal as 'Palturam' in gag video

As Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is coming close, political parties have increasingly been targeting their rivals with all possible means on social media. However, Bharatiya Janata Party took the notch a bit higher by addressing Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal as "Palturam" (one who switches sides).

BJP Delhi Facebook page posted a video that mocks Kejriwal and his party in a way that is capable of both tickling your funnybones as well as make you frown.

Resembling the popular old intro of the show "Shaktiman", the gag song video is filled with lyrics that accuse the CM of corruption and foul politics. "Ye toh ab aam nehi, ye haraam hai...", goes one line in the video as it shows the characters throwing cash.

With over 19,000 shares and around 3,400 comments, the video received a considerable amount of response. Expect more such gags to hit the internet in the coming days.