Delhi HC issues notice to ED over DKS' bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.
Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail.
The court issued notice to ED and asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.
Delhi High court has issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar bail plea in a money laundering case. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has sought response of ED with status report and slated the matter for 14th October.(File pic) pic.twitter.com/de2qbgqV1G
