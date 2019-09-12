Delhi HC seeks CBI report on Chidambaram's bail plea

  Sep 12 2019
  updated: Sep 12 2019

Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to CBI on former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail and challenging judicial custody order given by the trial court in INX Media case. The court asked CBI to file a status report within a week and declared September 23 as the next hearing date. 

Chidambaram's lawyers have withdrawn their second plea challenging judicial custody of him. 

Chidambaram on Wednesday had moved to Delhi High Court seeking a regular bail in the INX media corruption case. In his plea he has also challenged the CBI court order of September 5 which sent him to judicial custody till September 19. In the petition he has alleged that the order to send him to judicial custody was against the settled principles of law. 

