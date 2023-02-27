Delhi HC's Agnipath verdict exposes Opposition's negative politics, Rahul should apologise: BJP

With the Delhi High Court upholding the short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath, the BJP asserted on Monday that the verdict has exposed the Opposition's negative politics yet again.

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni also demanded apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "derogatory" comments on the scheme.

He accused opposition parties of being "hell-bent on creating hurdles in the development-oriented initiatives of the Modi government".

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad earlier in the day dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the scheme for short-term recruitment in armed forces and said there was no reason to interfere with it.

Also Read | Army issues notifications on modification in recruitment procedure for Agniveers, others

The court said the scheme was made in national interest and to ensure that the armed forces are better equipped.

Baluni said the court's observations have vindicated the central government's progressive approach towards modernising the armed forces.

He said, "It exposes the anti-development and anti-progressive face of opposition parties. It also exposes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yet again who tried to mislead our youth. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation, particularly to the youth, for his highly derogatory and negative statements on the Agniveer scheme."

Those recruited under the Agnipath scheme are called "Agniveers".