Delhi L-G misused Khadi Act to give contract to daughter: AAP

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2022, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 13:34 ist
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Credit: Screengrab of live streaming on Twitter

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit out at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena alleging that he misused the Khadi Act and gave a design contract to his daughter.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that his daughter "admitted that she has no experience of interior designing". "On what basis did the L-G give her the contract of Khadi Gram Udyog?" Singh asked.

He further questioned why the BJP did not probe Delhi L-G during demonitisation as there were allegations against him.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

