Delhi L-G misused Khadi Act to give contract to daughter: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit out at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena alleging that he misused the Khadi Act and gave a design contract to his daughter.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that his daughter "admitted that she has no experience of interior designing". "On what basis did the L-G give her the contract of Khadi Gram Udyog?" Singh asked.

तत्कालीन KVIC के Chairman Vinai Saxena ने Khadi के Act का दुरुपयोग करते हुए अपनी बेटी Shivangi Saxena को Khadi Lounge के Design का ज़िम्मा दिया था। जिसका नाम उद्घाटन वाली शिलापट्ट पर भी लिखा हुआ है। - AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/Puw4tPKX08 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 2, 2022

He further questioned why the BJP did not probe Delhi L-G during demonitisation as there were allegations against him.

