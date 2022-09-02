L-G misused Khadi Act to give contract to daughter: AAP

Delhi L-G misused Khadi Act to give contract to daughter during his term at KVIC: AAP

The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2022, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 15:33 ist
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Credit: Screengrab of live streaming on Twitter

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that Delhi L-G V K Saxena misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "immediately" sack him.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also demanded that legal proceedings be initiated against Saxena for allegedly awarding the contract to his daughter in violation of the law.

"L-G V K Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961," Singh charged.

The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter, Singh told reporters.

"Delhi L-G can't escape his misdeeds. We will soon be approaching court in the matter because the due process of awarding the contract was not followed," he said, asking "how can the KVIC chairman give a contract to his relative?"

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Indian Politics
V K Saxena
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 