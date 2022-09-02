Delhi L-G misused Khadi Act to give contract to daughter during his term at KVIC: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that Delhi L-G V K Saxena misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "immediately" sack him.
Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also demanded that legal proceedings be initiated against Saxena for allegedly awarding the contract to his daughter in violation of the law.
"L-G V K Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961," Singh charged.
तत्कालीन KVIC के Chairman Vinai Saxena ने Khadi के Act का दुरुपयोग करते हुए अपनी बेटी Shivangi Saxena को Khadi Lounge के Design का ज़िम्मा दिया था।
जिसका नाम उद्घाटन वाली शिलापट्ट पर भी लिखा हुआ है।
- AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/Puw4tPKX08
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 2, 2022
The AAP is holding consultations with its senior lawyers and preparing to approach the court in the matter, Singh told reporters.
"Delhi L-G can't escape his misdeeds. We will soon be approaching court in the matter because the due process of awarding the contract was not followed," he said, asking "how can the KVIC chairman give a contract to his relative?"
