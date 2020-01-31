BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg in manifesto

Delhi polls: BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water to every household

Releasing the manifesto, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the BJP will run the "bullet train" of development in the capital, whose future will be changed by the party

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2020, 17:33pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 23:27pm ist
Union ministers and BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari (C-R), Prakash Javadekar (C-L) and Harsh Vardhan (L) along with Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (R) release the 'BJP Sankalp Patra for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Credit: PTI Photo)

BJP on Friday went the populist way to woo Delhi voters ahead of the Assembly polls, promising wheat at Rs 2 per kg for poor, cycle for girls from poor families who enter Class IX, free electric scooter for college-going girls from poor families and Rs 51,000 for marriage of daughters of poor widows.

It became the first party to release its manifesto in which it also vowed to deposit money in the name of girl child born in poor families with pay-out of Rs 2 lakh when the girl turns 21, make Delhi tanker-free by providing clean water on tap for every household by 2024 and employment for at least 10 lakh youth in five years

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari promised that none of the existing benefits like subsidy on power and water will continue, as the party sought to counter the AAP government.

Addressing the concerns of traders, the BJP promised to convert ten lakh shops and offices from leasehold to freehold properties in one year and bring legal changes to end sealing of commercial properties.

As the AAP government has not implemented certain central schemes, the BJP also said it would implement central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Awaas Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi.

On cleaning of river Yamuna, it said Delhi Yamuna Vikas Board will be set up besides creating Yamuna River Front. A 'Yamuna Arti' will also be started.

The BJP also plans to initiate an scheme with a provision of Rs 10,000 crore to ensure "focussed and priority creation of key infrastructre like roads, flyovers, foot overbridges etc". Establishing ten new colleges and 200 new schools are also on BJP agenda.

"Jobs will be given to one child of the victims who lost earning family members during the 1984 (anti-Sikh) riots," it said adding pension given to the widows of riot victims from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 per month. 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ayushman Bharat
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
BJP
Comments (+)
 