Delhi put under 'undeclared emergency' by 'scared' Modi, says Randeep Surjewala

Congress will defy prohibition orders to march towards Enforcement Directorate (ED) office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi as he prepares to appear before the agency in the National Herald case.

Congress chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala told a press conference that Delhi has been put under "undeclared emergency" by a "scared" Narendra Modi government.

"Thousands of barricades have been erected across the city, thousands of Congressmen have been detained since last night. Why is Modi government scared? They want to suppress voice of truth. We won't be intimidated," Surjewala said.

He said Rahul Gandhi and others will peacefully march to ED office today though the police have denied permission for a 'satyagraha'.

Dubbed the central agency BJP's election management department, Surjewala said that ED cannot scare them.

Roads leading to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road were barricaded and a large number of police personnel were deployed. Banners announcing imposition of Section 144 were also seen.

A number of Congress workers were detained from near Congress headquarters earlier in the day.