Delhi violence is a planned genocide: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the ongoing violence in Delhi was a "planned genocide." She also asked why despite having police, CRPF, Army and SSB at their disposal, Centre was unable to control the situation.

"It is a planned genocide which was later shown as a riot. Yesterday also four bodies were recovered. Why such a large riot after the Sikh riots took place in Delhi when the Centre had police, CRPF, Army and SSB at its disposal?" said Banerjee.

Addressing Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders at a meeting in Kolkata, the Chief Minister asked why the BJP has not yet apologised for the violence in Delhi.

"It was state-sponsored," added Banerjee.

She took a veiled dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that instead of apologising, they (BJP leaders) came to Kolkata and claimed that they will occupy Bengal.

"Why BJP did not apologise after this instead they came here and shamelessly said that they will occupy (West Bengal). Why even after the killings of so many the people the BJP leader when resorted to provocation have not been arrested yet?" said Banerjee.

The TMC supremo alleged that the CPI(M) and Congress had a tacit understanding with the BJP and ensured its victory in the Lok Sabha elections by dividing votes.

"Yesterday, he (Shah) said that they will set a target of winning 200 seats in Bengal (in the Assembly elections). Why not 294 seats? Because they have to target Trinamool Congress’ seats and not those of CPI(M) and Congress. We will target all the seats," said Banerjee.

She further alleged that the BJP only had one formula for winning elections -- either by inciting riots or by whipping up a frenzy of war.

“BJP has no lack of money. They don’t do anything for the country. They have only one formula to win elections. Either they incite riots or whip up a frenzy of war,” said Banerjee.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s wrong pronunciation of Swami Vivekananda’s name during his visit to India, Banerjee attributed it to failure in teaching him to correctly pronounce Vivekananda’s name.

"Vivekananda’s name was pronounced erroneously. I don’t blame Donald Trump. It is our fault. We were unable to teach how to correctly pronounce Vivekananda’s name. The country is being insulted. History is being distorted," said Banerjee.