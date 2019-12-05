Demand for professional caregivers on rise, says Kovind

  Dec 05 2019
  • updated: Dec 05 2019, 14:24pm ist
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the demand for professional caregivers for the elderly is on the rise and government healthcare institutions can consider developing short-term training courses for them.

Kovind also asked states that are yet to implement the Ayushman Bharat programme to do so at the earliest.

The President was speaking at an event to present the National Florence Nightingale Awards to 36 nurses for their significant contribution and meritorious services in the healthcare sector.

