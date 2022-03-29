Democracy being 'murdered' under Mamata's rule, alleges BJP

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum violence, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that democracy in the state is being "murdered" under her rule and she is writing letters to other chief ministers talking of unity to "hide her misdeeds".

Eight people, mostly women and children, were burnt alive at Bogtui village of Birbhum district last week in suspected retribution for the killing of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

The incident has sparked national outrage, with West Bengal's main opposition party BJP demanding President's rule in the state.

The death of the eight people in Birbhum clearly shows that democracy is being killed in West Bengal under the rule of TMC, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Addressing a press conference, Patra cited a media video and said TMC MLA Narendra Chakraborty is talking about politics of renege in aftermath of the Birbhum violence.

"This is the basic character of the TMC. The party rules the state by murdering democracy on a daily basis," he said.

When asked about Banerjee writing letters to non-BJP chief ministers talking about unity, Patra said she is frustrated and to hide her misdeeds she doing such things.

"Innocents are being murdered under her nose for politics of revenge and she is writing letters to other chief ministers. She is frustrated as her hobnobbing with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav could not ensure BJP's defeat in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

