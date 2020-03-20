Democracy defeated by 'hotel diplomacy': Congress

Democracy defeated by 'hotel diplomacy': Congress

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:59 ist
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (PTI Photo)

The Congress on Friday said democracy has been defeated by "hotel diplomacy" in Madhya Pradesh after Kamal Nath resigned as the state chief minister.

Over 15 months after taking over, Nath resigned from the top post. The resignation came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the state assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday.

"Today democracy (was) defeated by hotel diplomacy," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said on Twitter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state has witnessed the blatant killing of democracy in broad daylight.

"What we have witnessed today in #MadhyaPradesh is a blatant killing of democracy in broad daylight. Dismantling the democratically elected government for the lust of power has become a habit for the BJP," he said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Avinash Pande said, "CM Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath resigns, and along with it dies the concept of democracy and elections."

Kamal Nath
Congress
Madhya Pradesh
Ashok Gehlot
Supreme Court
