Democracy not just about buildings but functions with voice of people: Mallikarjun Kharge

After his party boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of people.
He also attacked the government over the "forcible" removal and "manhandling" of wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar when they were trying to march towards Parliament.
नई संसद के उद्घाटन का हक़ राष्ट्रपति जी से छीना,
सड़कों पर महिला खिलाड़ियों को तानाशाही बल से पीटा!
BJP-RSS के सत्ताधीशों के 3 झूठ अब देश के सामने बे-पर्दा हैं
1. लोकतंत्र
2. राष्ट्रवाद
3. बेटी बचाओ
याद रहे मोदी जी,
लोकतंत्र केवल इमारतों से नहीं,
जनता की आवाज़ से चलता है।
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 28, 2023
"The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.
"The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country - Democracy, Nationalism and Save Daughter.
"Remember Modi ji, democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of the public," Kharge said.
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with other protesters after a scuffle broke out between protestors and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar.
