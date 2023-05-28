'Democracy functions with people's voice, not building'

Democracy not just about buildings but functions with voice of people: Mallikarjun Kharge

He also attacked the government over the 'forcible' removal and 'manhandling' of wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 17:50 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 17:50 ist
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

After his party boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of people.

He also attacked the government over the "forcible" removal and "manhandling" of wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar when they were trying to march towards Parliament.

Also Read | New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India, says PM Modi

"The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country - Democracy, Nationalism and Save Daughter.

"Remember Modi ji, democracy is not just about buildings but functions with the voice of the public," Kharge said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with other protesters after a scuffle broke out between protestors and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Congress
Parliament
Mallikarjun Kharge
Wrestling
Sakshi Malik
VINESH PHOGAT
Bajrang Punia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 