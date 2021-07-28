Democracy part of bedrock of India-US ties, says Blinken, meets Jaishankar

The shared “commitment of India and the United States to democratic values” is part of the “bedrock” of the relationship between the two nations, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said in New Delhi.

Blinken arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday. The US Secretary of State referred to “India’s pluralistic society and history of harmony” during a meeting with the representatives of the civil society just before his talks with his counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Wednesday.

With the US lawmakers expressing concerns over the state of freedom of expression and religion in India, the officials of the Biden Administration had last week indicated that Blinken would take up issues related to democracy and human rights with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government during his visit to New Delhi.

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, journalists and media executives, too had on Tuesday urged the US Secretary of State to express concern during his visit to New Delhi over “the stifling press freedom environment in which independent media is operating in India, amidst threats and legal harassment by the government at the Centre and in the States ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

“The Indian people and the American people believe in human dignity, in equality of opportunity, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion and belief,” Blinken said on Wednesday, adding: “We believe that all people deserve to have a voice in their government and be treated with respect no matter who they are.”

“These are fundamental tenets of democracies like ours, and our purpose is to give real meaning to these words and constantly renew our commitment to these ideals,” he said, subtly sending out a message to the Modi Government.

New Delhi was not been amused by the US State Department’s remarks confirming Blinken’s plan to take up with Jaishankar the issues related to democracy and human rights in India. A source in New Delhi said that India was “proud of its achievements in both domains” and was “always glad to share experiences”. The source also took a subtle dig at the US, stating that India had “a long-standing pluralistic society” and would be ready to engage with those who “now” recognised the value of diversity.

Blinken, however, noted on Wednesday that democracy was neither flawless in the US nor was it so in India. “And of course, both of our democracies are works in progress. As friends, we talk about that, because doing the hard work of strengthening democracy and making our ideals real is often challenging,” said the US Secretary of State.