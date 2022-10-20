Depriving Ganguly is ‘shameless political vendetta’, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again spoken on the issue of veteran cricketer and outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly not being offered an opportunity to be a part of the ICC, after being excused from a second term as an administrator at the BCCI. She termed the development ‘shameless’ and ‘a political vendetta’, alleging that this was to give priority to ‘a particular person’.

Banerjee said that Thursday, October 20, was the last date for filing nominations for ICC and she recollected how Ganguly has been deprived. She had requested many (leaders) in the BJP government, including making an open request. Ganguly was entitled, and had been a director (at ICC) thrice, and his sending to the international body would have increased pride of the country. Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar had been to the ICC too, she said.

For what reason, for what unknown reason, a person like Ganguly has been totally deprived and the position has been kept for someone else, as ‘reserved’, she questioned.

Banerjee said that had there been cricketers Sachin Tendulkar or Mohammad Azharuddin, she would have still extended her support. Ganguly is a gentleman, and has not spoken about it, she said, cautioning that this is not being taken ‘lightly’. “It’s shameless, a political vendetta, to give priority to a particular person,” she alleged.

While Roger Binny replaced Ganguly at the BCCI, Banerjee, earlier this week, had requested PM Modi that Ganguly be allowed to contest ICC elections. “I would request the prime minister… Please take care that Sourav must be allowed to contest the ICC election. He has been deprived,” Banerjee had stated in Kolkata on Monday, asking the Centre not to be politically vindictive.

Ganguly, who completed his three-year BCCI tenure, speaking at a recent event had reminded that he had been an administrator – at CAB and at BCCI – and these have tenures after which one has to leave.