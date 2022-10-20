Sourav deprived for someone else’s interests: Mamata

Depriving Ganguly is ‘shameless political vendetta’, says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said that had there been cricketers Sachin Tendulkar or Mohammad Azharuddin, she would have still extended her support

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Oct 20 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 00:25 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again spoken on the issue of veteran cricketer and outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly not being offered an opportunity to be a part of the ICC, after being excused from a second term as an administrator at the BCCI. She termed the development ‘shameless’ and ‘a political vendetta’, alleging that this was to give priority to ‘a particular person’.

Banerjee said that Thursday, October 20, was the last date for filing nominations for ICC and she recollected how Ganguly has been deprived. She had requested many (leaders) in the BJP government, including making an open request. Ganguly was entitled, and had been a director (at ICC) thrice, and his sending to the international body would have increased pride of the country. Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar had been to the ICC too, she said. 

Read | Sourav Ganguly-BCCI row: TMC stokes Bengali sub-nationalism as BJP walks tightrope

For what reason, for what unknown reason, a person like Ganguly has been totally deprived and the position has been kept for someone else, as ‘reserved’, she questioned.

Banerjee said that had there been cricketers Sachin Tendulkar or Mohammad Azharuddin, she would have still extended her support. Ganguly is a gentleman, and has not spoken about it, she said, cautioning that this is not being taken ‘lightly’. “It’s shameless, a political vendetta, to give priority to a particular person,” she alleged.

While Roger Binny replaced Ganguly at the BCCI, Banerjee, earlier this week, had requested PM Modi that Ganguly be allowed to contest ICC elections. “I would request the prime minister… Please take care that Sourav must be allowed to contest the ICC election. He has been deprived,” Banerjee had stated in Kolkata on Monday, asking the Centre not to be politically vindictive. 

Ganguly, who completed his three-year BCCI tenure, speaking at a recent event had reminded that he had been an administrator – at CAB and at BCCI – and these have tenures after which one has to leave.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
Sourav Ganguly
ICC
BCCI
BJP
TMC
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics
Cricket

What's Brewing

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

 