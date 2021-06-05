Desertions, expulsions reduce BSP to non-entity in UP assembly

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which once had more than 200 members in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, is now reduced to almost a 'non-entity' in the 403-member House. This is due to large-scale desertion and expulsion of leaders by party supremo Mayawati within a span of 10 years.

The BSP had won 19 seats in the last assembly polls in UP, but its strength has now reduced to seven. As many as 12 BSP legislators have either deserted the party and joined the rivals or were expelled by Mayawati on various grounds.

If sources in the BSP are to be believed, then some more legislators might part ways with the party as the next assembly polls in the state, due in March 2022, inch closer.

Barely a few days ago, Mayawati expelled former leader of the party's legislator unit in the assembly, Lalji Verma, and former UP president of the party, Ram Achal Rajbhar, on charges of indiscipline.

''Almost all the old-timers, barring a few, have either left the BSP or were shown the door by Mayawati... Sukhdeo Rajbhar, an MLA, is the only senior leader who is still with her,'' said a former BSP legislator.

While the BJP has been the biggest gainer, Mayawati's arch rival Samajwadi Party (SP) has also admitted several senior BSP leaders in its ranks.

Thakur Jaiveer Singh, Fagu Chauhan, Dharm Sing Saini, Brijesh Pathak, Swami Narayan Maurya, Vedram Bhati -- all senior BSP leaders, joined the BJP and were 'rewarded' with ministerial berths or gubernatorial posts.

As many as seven BSP MLAs joined the SP a few months ago. The desertions rattled Mayawati so much that she even threatened to support the BJP to teach the SP a 'lesson', though she quickly made a 'U-turn' and said her remarks were 'twisted'.

Mayawati has made it clear that her party will not forge electoral alliances in the future and will contest the next UP assembly poll on its own.

BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the SP and had managed to win 10 seats. It was then expected that BSP and SP may fight 2022 assembly polls together.