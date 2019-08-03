Desist from political adventurism in JK: CPM

Amid panic in Kashmir valley, CPI(M) on Saturday asked the BJP-led central government to desist from "any political adventurism" in Jammu and Kashmir on contentious Articles 35A and 370 of Constitution and honour its promise to initiate a dialogue with all concerned political forces in the state.

In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said a "serious situation" has developed in Jammu and Kashmir as a consequence of the recent steps taken by the Centre, which included the deployment of an additional contingent of paramilitary forces.

This has raised questions about their "intended purpose", it said. Also, the CPI(M) said, "the unprecedented cancellation of the Amarnath Yatra mid-way and the instructions to tourists to leave the valley forthwith have heightened tensions and anxieties among the people."

Though Parliament is in session, it said the Centre has given no statement whatsoever for these measures nor have the political parties in the state been taken into confidence.

"All this has fuelled apprehensions among the people that some drastic measures affecting the Constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir are being contemplated with reference to Article 35A and Article 370," the statement said.

"The Polit Bureau calls upon the government to provide a full explanation for the steps being taken in Jammu and Kashmir and desist from any political adventurism which will have grave consequences for the country. The government should implement its promise to initiate a dialogue with all concerned political forces in the state," it added.