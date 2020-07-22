Despicable attempts made to destabilise Rajasthan govt: Gehlot writes to PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding “despicable attempts” made by the BJP and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to destablise his government at a time when the nation was battling a public health crisis.

In the letter dated July 19, Gehlot did not mention rebel leader Sachin Pilot but only referred to “some very ambitious leaders” of the Congress were also involved in the act of destabilising the Rajasthan government.

Gehlot released copies of the letter on Wednesday in which he asserted that his government would complete its full term.

The Chief Minister said attempts to topple his government were being made even as the nation was in the middle of a fight against the coronavirus.

“In these attempts, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some ambitious leaders of my party are involved."

“I do not know to what extent all this is in your knowledge or if you are being misled. But, history will never forgive those who are party to such acts,” Gehlot said in a two-page letter that also invoked the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s contribution in strengthening anti-defection laws.

“I am completely convinced that ultimately, along with the truth, healthy democratic traditions and Constitutional values will prevail and our government will give good governance, and will complete the term,” he said.

Gehlot said the attempts to destabilise democratically-elected governments were in complete disregard of the spirit of the anti-defection law enacted by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1985 and amended later by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“This is an insult to the people's mandate and open violation of constitutional values. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are prime examples of this,” Gehlot said.