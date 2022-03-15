Despite wins in four states, Modi tells BJP workers to analyse losses

In the party’s first Parliamentary meet after the win in four election-going states, MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party were given homework by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—to go to 100 booths, where the party fared badly and find out why the BJP lost, across all constituencies in four states where it won the polls.

In the meeting, held ahead of the session on the second day of the second leg of the Budget session, PM Modi thanked the party's workers for the wins in the four states, and said that it is time to analyse the losses. “He asked the MPs to go to 100 booths in the seats where the party scored badly and asked them to analyse why, despite the resources available to them, the party lost. PM Modi said that the booth policy is at the heart of the BJP's electoral push,” a senior party MP from the south told DH on condition of anonymity.

The members will now have to submit a report analysing the losses by visiting the booths in their constituencies. The party has 62 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 22 MPs in the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh, and 5 MPs in the Lok Sabha and two MPs in the Rajya Sabha in Uttarakhand. In Goa and Manipur, the party has one MP each in the Lok Sabha, and one each in the Rajya Sabha.

Another MP, dwelling on the PM’s directive to the MPs said, “He told all MPs to work for people at the grassroots level. He asked us to keep in touch with the people.”

The ongoing strife in Ukraine also found mention inside the Parliamentary meet, and PM Modi took some time to explain why Poland helped India in rescuing Indians stuck in Ukraine, said another MP. “He went into the details of the history of India’s relationship with Poland during the Nazi Rule,” said another MP.

Apart from that, PM Modi also spoke about the need to stem “parivarvaad” in the party, and told the leaders in the meeting that if their children were not given tickets in the elections, he was the reason behind it. As per an MP from the east, PM Modi said that ahead of the 2024 general elections, the party will aim to stem dynastic politics internally within the party to fight it outside of it.

“He clearly said that in the next general elections, the party will have to train their guns on dynastic parties with a regional footprint,” the leader said.

An MP from the Northeast said that the party’s recent wins in the Northeast found a mention in the speech of BJP president JP Nadda. While congratulating the states on their win, Nadda made special mention of the recent assembly polls in Manipur and municipality polls in Assam, where the BJP registered wins. “He said that it is no easy feat for the BJP to form a government in Manipur for the second time,” the MP said.

