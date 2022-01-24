Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Hindutva

A day after Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that BJP does not mean Hindutva and his party has wasted 25 years with the saffron party, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at his political friend-turned-foe saying that his party has walked the talk.

Fadnavis also accused the Shiv Sena and its leaders of having “selective memory”.

“It is we faced lathis and bullets while you were only giving speeches during the demolition of Babri masjid. Now the grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is being built…the Kashi Vishwanath…(prime minister) Narendra Modi has done it,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

“Allahabad has been renamed Prayagraj, whereas you have failed in renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv,” Fadnavis said.

Read | Wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP: Uddhav Thackeray

“You have said Shiv Sena has wasted 25 years with is. Now you have allied with Congress and NCP. Did (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi post even one tweet on Balasaheb Thackeray (96th anniversary)?,” he said.

Criticising Maha Vikas Aghadi, the former chief minister said: “This is powerlessness. When you garland their photos and they feel ashamed to tweet about the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, you still sit with them for the sake of power".

On Shiv Sena’s plans to contest elections outside Maharashtra, Fadnavis, reeled out facts and figures. “In the 1993 polls (after demolition of Babri masjid), the Shiv Sena had fielded 180 candidates in Uttar Pradesh when their wave was prevalent. Out of which, 179 lost their deposits. In 1996, they fielded 24 candidates out of which 23 lost their deposits. In 2002, 49 candidates were fielded and all of them lost their deposits. So, you did fight the polls but people rejected you. Because people knew that karsevaks and RSS took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign."

“O want to remind them that their party (Shiv Sena) was not even born when BJP already had a corporator in Mumbai. Till the time they were with us, they used to be the number 1 or No. 2 party but now they are at number 4,” he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: