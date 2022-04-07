DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

A ringside view by journalists on the ground 

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2022, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 09:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

In the wake of the recently concluded five state elections, and even going forward, where do regional parties stand vis-a-vis national parties?

How is the dynamics changing in different states, big and small? Discussing all these and more are veteran journalist Gautham Dheer and DH correspondent Sumir Karmakar.

Listen in...

dh radio
DH Podcast
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress
AAP
Assembly Elections 2022

