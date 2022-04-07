DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.
In the wake of the recently concluded five state elections, and even going forward, where do regional parties stand vis-a-vis national parties?
How is the dynamics changing in different states, big and small? Discussing all these and more are veteran journalist Gautham Dheer and DH correspondent Sumir Karmakar.
Listen in...
