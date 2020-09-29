DH Radio | The Lead: Congress leader Manish Tewari on the politics behind farm laws and protests

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, get to know the politics behind the farm laws and listen to what Congress leader Manish Tiwari has to say about it.

Ahmed: Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to The Lead.

We have been witnessing protests over farm bills which were recently passed by the Parliament and have received the presidential nod. While some say that these will empower the farmers, others claim that corporates will benefit the most. In today's episode and tomorrow's, we will probe the bills and the politics behind them.

To discuss the politics of it, joining me today is our correspondent from Delhi, Sagar Kulkarni. Hi Sagar, and welcome to DH Radio.

Sagar Kulkarni: Hi.

Ahmed: Now that the farm bills have got the presidential assent, what does the Opposition plan to do?

Sagar: The Opposition has taken the protest to the streets and they are also looking at legal options to circumvent the laws. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked Congress-ruled states to enact state laws under Article 254(2) of the constitution that allows states to circumvent the Central laws. The catch here is that when the laws are passed by Congress-ruled states they will have to be approved by the president again and which may not be forthcoming. So it could just be a gesture to the farmers that look we are willing to move heaven and earth to protect you from the central laws and that's about it that we can do...

