The Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising 10 lakh government jobs, farm loan waiver and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500 if voted to power. Brushing aside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's mockery of the Mahagathbandhan's promise of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs, Babbar asserted the commitment will be fulfilled at the very first meeting of the alliance cabinet.

