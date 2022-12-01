Indian television channels will have to "comply with" the Union government's "general advisory" from time to time for "telecast of content in national interest" and air programmes on themes of "national importance and of social relevance" for at least 30 minutes every day, according to new guidelines.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'
Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate
French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list
Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks
Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study
My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant
No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row