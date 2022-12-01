DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  • Dec 01 2022, 06:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 06:02 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Indian television channels will have to "comply with" the Union government's "general advisory" from time to time for "telecast of content in national interest" and air programmes on themes of "national importance and of social relevance" for at least 30 minutes every day, according to new guidelines.

