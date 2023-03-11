DH Toon | AAP threatening Center's job security?

The arrest of Sisodia conforms to a pattern which is seen in the central government’s handling of Opposition leaders and members of non-BJP governments. It again raises questions about central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) being misused to target political rivals and critics of the government.

The CBI has been used by all governments in the past for political purposes. But there is a preponderance of arrests of Opposition politicians under the present government. It has been repeatedly pointed out that such arrests become political harassment and the process itself becomes punishment as the cases continue for years and the leaders are kept under a shadow of doubt.

Read more