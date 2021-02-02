DH Toon | Agri Cess: Funds for farmers or barricades?

Worrying signs in Budget fine print for agri sector
The Union Budget 2021 is a mixed bag: High on rhetoric with worrisome outlays in the budget document’s fine print. The most important takeaway is that agriculture and allied activities have been given an important place in the Budget speech. Indeed, taxes imposed for their cause.
Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe