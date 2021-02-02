DH Toon | Agri Cess: Funds for farmers or barricades?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2021, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 07:43 ist
DH cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Worrying signs in Budget fine print for agri sector

The Union Budget 2021 is a mixed bag: High on rhetoric with worrisome outlays in the budget document’s fine print. The most important takeaway is that agriculture and allied activities have been given an important place in the Budget speech. Indeed, taxes imposed for their cause.

