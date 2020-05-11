DH Toon: Amit Shah refutes illness claims

DH Toon: Amit Shah refutes illness claims, says he is fine

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 11 2020, 07:36 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 09:11 ist

Denying rumours that he was seriously ill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he remains in perfect health and does not suffer from any ailment.

Shah's statement came after social media was abuzz with speculation over his health, with some even suggesting that he was suffering from cancer and could even lose his life, in the past few days citing his "absence" in public.

The Aarogya Setu app and its privacy policy leave many questions unanswered – the first being, which government agencies manage the app, and have access to the data to begin with. The MoHFW is central to the COVID-19 response, and ostensibly should have access. However, the app is run by the NIC, and the orders mandating the app are issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Amit Shah.

