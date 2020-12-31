DH Toon | Anna Hazare threatens to launch hunger strike in his 'last protest' for farmers

Social activist Anna Hazare has threatened to go on a hunger strike if his demands on issues concerning farmers are not met by the Union government by the end of January next year, and said it would be his "last protest".

Speaking to reporters in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, Hazare said he had been holding protests for cultivators since the last three years, but the government has done nothing to resolve the issues.

Read more here