DH Toon | Hazare threatens 'last protest' for farmers

DH Toon | Anna Hazare threatens to launch hunger strike in his 'last protest' for farmers

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 31 2020, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 08:18 ist

Social activist Anna Hazare has threatened to go on a hunger strike if his demands on issues concerning farmers are not met by the Union government by the end of January next year, and said it would be his "last protest".

Speaking to reporters in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, Hazare said he had been holding protests for cultivators since the last three years, but the government has done nothing to resolve the issues.

Read more here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anna Hazare
Farm Bills
Farmers protests
Hunger strike
Cartoon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

Transgenders, jail inmate among K'taka GP poll winners

Transgenders, jail inmate among K'taka GP poll winners

Goodbye 2020

Goodbye 2020

After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve

After a year like this, expect a strange New Year's Eve

Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows

Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

 