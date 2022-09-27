DH Toon | 'Bharat Jodo' or 'Congress Jodo' Yatra?

DH Toon | 'Bharat Jodo' or 'Congress Jodo' Yatra?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 27 2022, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 02:36 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The rebellion of Ashok Gehlot supporters has queered the pitch for Congress presidential election with the Rajasthan Chief Minister appeared to have earned the displeasure of the High Command, as the party on Monday dangled the disciplinary sword after MLAs refused to attend Legislature Party meeting by holding a “parallel” deliberations and insisting on three “demands with strings” to be put on a resolution.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
DH Toon
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rajasthan
DH Cartoon
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Bharat Jodo' or 'Congress Jodo' Yatra?

DH Toon | 'Bharat Jodo' or 'Congress Jodo' Yatra?

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Tread with caution on telecom law

Tread with caution on telecom law

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

 