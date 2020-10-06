DH Toon | 'Bihar first, Bihari first': LJP's comeback

A day after ruling out any truce with JD(U) for the Assembly polls in Bihar starting this month, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Monday wrote an open letter asking people not to vote for NDA ally JD(U), saying a vote given to that party will only encourage more migration of Bihari youths for jobs outside Bihar.

Seeking support for his party candidates in the three-phase poll starting October 28, Chirag also sought to create an emotional chord recalling to people the connect of his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said, “I am the part (ansh) of my father. I will never accept defeat in any circumstances and will not allow the thinking of 'Bihar First and Bihari First' to be obliterated.”

