DH Toon | BJP delivering hate across India?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2022, 06:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 06:47 ist

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel here on Sunday allegedly over-serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

India News
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Indian Politics
Communal violence
DH Cartoon
DH Toon

