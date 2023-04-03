The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hit out at the Congress by releasing the first episode of 'Congress Files', a video series alleging corruption during grand-old party's 70-year-rule.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'
Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate
Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road
Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'
French minister appears on front cover of Playboy
Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks
How drugs find their way into India
ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph
Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15
Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world