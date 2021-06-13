DH Toon | Cong concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

DH Toon | Congress concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 13 2021, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 08:36 ist

Be it young or old, the Congress appears to face commitment issues from many of its members with Jitin Prasada the latest to ditch the INC. Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

With Prasada's exit, the Congress have conceded yet another goal after sidelining the group of leaders who dissented against the party leadership, calling for major reforms. 

Read More

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Jitin Prasada
Rahul Gandhi
BJP
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cong concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

DH Toon | Cong concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

A museum of strangeness

A museum of strangeness

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

Never judge a book by its gender

Never judge a book by its gender

A time to reboot

A time to reboot

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 