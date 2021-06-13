DH Toon | Congress concedes another goal in Prasada's exit

Be it young or old, the Congress appears to face commitment issues from many of its members with Jitin Prasada the latest to ditch the INC. Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
With Prasada's exit, the Congress have conceded yet another goal after sidelining the group of leaders who dissented against the party leadership, calling for major reforms.
