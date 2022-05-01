DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 01 2022, 07:29 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 07:46 ist

Can the Congress resurrect itself? The answer is: It has to. Whether Prashant Kishor works for the party or not, much of the work of reinvention has to be done by the party itself. The first thing it has to do is elect a leader. It has had no president since Rahul Gandhi resigned three years ago. Sonia Gandhi, who was perceived to be retiring, had to take charge again. The sense the average voter gets out of it is that the party is going backward, not forward. The voter votes for a leader whose persona is associated with the future, not with the past. No wonder, more and more voters are beginning to see the Congress as an old man who is not relevant to their lives.   

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Indian Politics
Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

The 3-wheel drive to conquer the unknown

The 3-wheel drive to conquer the unknown

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

These health issues could affect your dog

These health issues could affect your dog

Working towards gender parity is smart economic policy

Working towards gender parity is smart economic policy

Another e-bike catches fire: This time in TN's Hosur

Another e-bike catches fire: This time in TN's Hosur

Northwest, central India face hottest April in 122 yrs

Northwest, central India face hottest April in 122 yrs

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

 