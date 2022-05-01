Can the Congress resurrect itself? The answer is: It has to. Whether Prashant Kishor works for the party or not, much of the work of reinvention has to be done by the party itself. The first thing it has to do is elect a leader. It has had no president since Rahul Gandhi resigned three years ago. Sonia Gandhi, who was perceived to be retiring, had to take charge again. The sense the average voter gets out of it is that the party is going backward, not forward. The voter votes for a leader whose persona is associated with the future, not with the past. No wonder, more and more voters are beginning to see the Congress as an old man who is not relevant to their lives.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'
The 3-wheel drive to conquer the unknown
Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip
Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower
PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats
These health issues could affect your dog
Working towards gender parity is smart economic policy
Another e-bike catches fire: This time in TN's Hosur
Northwest, central India face hottest April in 122 yrs
IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations