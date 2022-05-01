DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Can the Congress resurrect itself? The answer is: It has to. Whether Prashant Kishor works for the party or not, much of the work of reinvention has to be done by the party itself. The first thing it has to do is elect a leader. It has had no president since Rahul Gandhi resigned three years ago. Sonia Gandhi, who was perceived to be retiring, had to take charge again. The sense the average voter gets out of it is that the party is going backward, not forward. The voter votes for a leader whose persona is associated with the future, not with the past. No wonder, more and more voters are beginning to see the Congress as an old man who is not relevant to their lives.

Read more