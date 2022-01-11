DH Toon | CPM rules out Congress alliance

DH Toon | CPM rules out Congress alliance

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  Jan 11 2022, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 08:08 ist

The CPM leadership in Kerala said that an alliance with regional parties was more important than depending on Congress for forming an alternative against the BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits.

