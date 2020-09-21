DH Toon | Farm bills to rob government's vote bank?

DH Toon | Farm bills to rob government's vote bank?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Sep 21 2020, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 08:49 ist

High drama was witnessed in Rajya Sabha during the passage of two contentious farm sector Bills on Sunday with the Opposition MPs trooping to the Well of the House, shouting slogans, throwing the rule book at the Chair, breaking microphones and throwing papers.

Farmers at several places in Punjab on Sunday burnt copies of farm bills and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the bills related to the agriculture sector will destroy their livelihood.

"These farm bills will destroy the farmers and farm labourers and we strongly oppose these bills," a farmer in Talwandi Sabo.

The farmers have expressed apprehensions that the three bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

