DH Toon | Farmers' protest spells trouble for BJP ahead of polls

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 07 2021, 04:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 04:58 ist

The massive show of strength by farmers at a kisan mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar has triggered unease within the BJP with the party hitting out Rahul Gandhi “firing from the shoulders” of farmers at the Modi government.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra refrained from commenting on the farmers’ rally at Muzaffarnagar and merely stated that the Modi government was committed to the welfare of farmers.

What's Brewing

